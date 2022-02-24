The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the online application process for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022 will commence from March 3. The notice has been posted official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts. The exam will consist of three stages: i) Preliminary exam, ii) Main exam, and iii) Interview.

As per the notice, candidates will be able to apply online for the WBCS exam from March 3 to 24 and pay the application fee till March 25.

WBPSC will issue the official notification for the WBCS exam 2022 next week. It will contain the detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, closing date for submission of online applications and fees through online and offline, Scheme and Syllabus of the examination etc.

“Before applying for the examination, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ‘ONE TIME REGISTRATION ’ scheme through the same website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in ) need not enroll once again,” the notice said.

