The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has announced the written exam results of the Assistant Fisheries Officer posts, Group-B under the Fisheries & ARD Department under Advertisement No 36 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in .

A total of 47 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification and interview round scheduled to be conducted from June 24 to 26, 2025. The written examination was held on December 22 at Cuttack in two shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

