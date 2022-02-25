Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. Students can download their hall tickets/admit cards from the official website ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2021 from March 4 to April 11 across the country and overseas centre. The exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (morning sessions) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (evening sessions).

Students will be able to download their hall tickets using their enrollment number.

The Term End Exams will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for some of the programmes including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS-based bachelors and honors degree programmes among others.

Here’s IGNOU December TEE 202 datesheet.

Steps to download IGNOU hall ticket 2021:

Visit official website ignou.ac.in Click on the link ‘Hall Ticket December 2021 Term end Examination’ Enter Your Enrollment Number, select program and submit The IGNOU TEE hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IGNOU hall ticket 2021.

Earlier, December TEE was scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to February 23 which was deferred due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.