Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. Students can check the exam schedule at the official website ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU will commence the December TEE from January 20 and will continue till February 22. The exams will be held in two shifts: morning shift (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM) and evening shift (2.00 to 5.00 PM).

The University has clearly stated that the released date sheet is tentative and the final date sheet will be issued shortly on the official website. The Term End Exams will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for some of the programmes including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS-based bachelors and honors degree programmes among others.

IGNOU will open the portal for online submission of Examination Form for December TEE 2021 in due course.

In its notice, the varsity also informed that registration for courses is valid and not time-barred and required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of the programme.

Here’s IGNOU December TEE 2021 date sheet.