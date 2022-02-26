The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the final result of NEET UG counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The online registration for NEET-UG counselling round 2 was conducted from February 16 to 21. Students who have been allotted seats have to report to the college/institute between February 27 and March 5 to secure admission.

Here’s NEET UG counselling 2021 schedule.

Steps to check MCC NEET UG round 2 result:

  1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in
  2. Go to UG counselling and click on the online registration link
  3. Click on ‘Final Allotment Result of UG 2021 Round 2’
  4. The NEET UG round 2 result will appear on screen
  5. Download and check.

Here’s direct link to NEET UG round 2 allotment result.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.