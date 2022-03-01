Indian Bank has invited applications from Ex-servicemen for filling up vacancies across different States for the post of Security Guard in the Subordinate Staff Cadre. Candidates can apply online through Bank’s website in the careers page indianbank.in till March 9.

Indian Bank has notified a total of 202 vacancies for the post of Security Guard. The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force.

Here’s Indian Bank Security Guard recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 45 years.

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification of the candidate should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation). Candidates possessing Graduation or higher qualification are not eligible to apply.

Selection process

The mode of selection is as follows: (A) Objective type Test – Online, (B) Test of local language, (C) Physical fitness Test, (D) Preference will be given to candidates having valid commercial driving license of Light Motor Vehicle.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit website indianbank.inand go to Careers page Click on Recruitment of Security Guards and apply button Register on the IBPS portal and fill application form Upload documents, verify details and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Indian Bank recruitment 2022.