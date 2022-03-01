The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the new exam date for NEET MDS 2022. Candidates can check the notification at the official website natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2022 exam will be conducted on May 2 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card will be available for download from April 25.

The Board had scheduled to conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exam on March 6 but postponed the exam earlier in February.

Applications re-open

The government has decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 to July 31, 2022. Hence, the online application window for the exam will be reopened on March 21 (3.00 PM onwards) to allow desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 as per the revised internship cut off. Candidates can apply till March 30 at the website nbe.edu.in. The edit window will be active between April 11 and 13.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during January 4-24 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during the aforementioned windows, the Board said.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 exam notice.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental courses. To be eligible, a candidate must possess a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration. A compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognized dental college is also required.