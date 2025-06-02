The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFTEE) 2025 Stage 2 admit card for Undergraduate level programmes. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The Stage 2 exam will be conducted on June 8 at 26 centres across 18 cities. The exam will commence at 10.00 am. Candidates will not be allowed entry after 9.30 am under any circumstances. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NIFT Stage 2 admit card 2025

Visit the official website nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NIFT Stage 2 admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NIFT Stage 2 (Artisans) admit card 2025.

Direct link to NIFT Stage 2 (Lateral) admit card 2025.

Direct link to NIFT Stage 2 (UG/PG) admit card 2025.