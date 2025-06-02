NIFTEE Stage 2 admit card 2025 out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFTEE) 2025 Stage 2 admit card for Undergraduate level programmes. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The Stage 2 exam will be conducted on June 8 at 26 centres across 18 cities. The exam will commence at 10.00 am. Candidates will not be allowed entry after 9.30 am under any circumstances. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NIFT Stage 2 admit card 2025
Visit the official website nift.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the NIFT Stage 2 admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NIFT Stage 2 (Artisans) admit card 2025.
Direct link to NIFT Stage 2 (Lateral) admit card 2025.
Direct link to NIFT Stage 2 (UG/PG) admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.