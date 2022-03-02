Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Personal Assistant (PA). As per the notification, the online preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022. The exam will be held in four districts — Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in from March 30 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 Personal Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.