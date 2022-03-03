Allahabad High Court has released the result of the recruitment exam for the post of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant. Candidates can check the result at the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in. The final answer keys have also been released along with the score card.

The exam for the post of Review Officer was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 2021 and January 5, 2022, whereas the exam for Assistant Review Officer was held on December 14, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20 Dec 2021. The Computer Assistant posts’ exam was held on December 21, 2021.

“No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. The selection is subject to fulfilling the eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by The Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on score card link for RO, ARO, and CA posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

