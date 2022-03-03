Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam calendar for April 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test,” reads the notification.

Detailed instructions regarding the online examination and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website of the Board. The name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

As per the schedule, DSSSB will conduct the exams for Junior Secretariat Assistant posts on various days between April 1 to 23. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 278 posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant under Advt 02/2021.

On the other hand, the exam for Technical Assistant posts advertised under Advt 01/2021 will be held on April 23.

Here’s DSSSB exam calendar April 2022.