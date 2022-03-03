The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced new dates for the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The SSC Phase 9 exams were postponed in these states in view of the Assembly elections there. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Phase 9 exams will be held in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand on March 14, 15 and 16 in a computer-based test mode.

“The computer based examination for selection posts examinations (Phase-IX), 2021, postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in the states of Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Punjab due to general elections (legislative assembly) will now be conducted on 14th 15th and 16th March 2022,” the SSC notice said.

The Phase 9 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others.