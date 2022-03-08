Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has will today, March 8, conclude the online application process for recruitment to 280+ posts of Junior Engineers under the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam 2021 will be conducted for recruitment of 46 posts of JE (Electrical), 188 JE (Civil) and 51 JE (Mechanical). The date of exam will be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-35 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Education Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduate degree of its equivalent. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/EBC/BC/EWS category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for JSSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2022:

Visit official website jssc.nic.in Go to ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for JDLCCE-2021 Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for JSSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2022.

Selection Process

JSSC will conduct a preliminary exam, main exam and interviews under Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.