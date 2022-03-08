RSMSSB has released the final result of the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 2389. As per the notification, a total of 2334 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘News & Notifications’ section Click on “Agriculture Supervisor 2021 : Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates”

The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.