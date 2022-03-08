Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of Chhattisgarh State Service (Prelims) Exam or PCS Exam 2021 today, March 8. Candidates can check and download the result from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 2548 candidates have been declared qualified for Main examination. Eligible candidates will have to register for the Main exam separately. The detailed notification will be released in due course.

The Commission conducted has the Chhattisgarh PCS preliminary exam 2021 on February 13.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2021 (08-03-2022)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 171 posts in various state government departments. The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. The CGPSC Main exam will be held on May 26, 27, 28 and 29.

