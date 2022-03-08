The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result of the Draftsman (Mechanical) exam under Advt 05/2020. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Draftsman (Mechanical) exam was held on January 18. The provisional answer key was released on January 21.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Here’s JKSSB answer key notice.

Steps to check JKSSB Draftsman result 2022:



Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Advt No 05 of 2020 The JKSSB result merit list will appear on screen

Download and check results by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check JKSSB Draftsman result 2021.