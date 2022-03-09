Indian Bank will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Security Guard in the Subordinate Staff Cadre across different states. The applications have been invited from ex-servicemen. Interested candidates can apply online through Bank’s website in the careers page indianbank.in.

Indian Bank has notified a total of 202 vacancies for the post of Security Guard. The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force.

Here’s Indian Bank Security Guard recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 45 years.

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification of the candidate should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation). Candidates possessing Graduation or higher qualification are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The mode of selection is as follows: (A) Objective type Test – Online, (B) Test of local language, (C) Physical fitness Test, (D) Preference will be given to candidates having valid commercial driving license of Light Motor Vehicle.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit website indianbank.in and go to Careers page Click on Recruitment of Security Guards and apply button Register on the IBPS portal and fill application form Upload documents, verify details and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Indian Bank recruitment 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.