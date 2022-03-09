Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the time table for Class 10th, Class 12th board examination. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The examination for Class 10th, 12th will commence on March 24 and conclude on April 12, 2022. Class 10th exam will start with Hindi, Prarambhik Hindi subject, and Class 12th exam will commence with subjects Military Science and Hindi, General Hindi.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, nearly 52 lakhs students have registered for Class 10th, 12th board examination 2022. The exam will be held in over 8,000 exam centres.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in On the homepage, click on “परीक्षा वर्ष 2022 के हाईस्कूल एवं इण्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा की समय सारणी ।” The date sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to board exam time table.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.