Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has deferred the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 10 to 17 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

“It is notified for information of the candidates that Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Mains) Examinations 2021 scheduled to be held from 10.03.2022 to 17.03.2022 is deferred till further notice,” reads the notification.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

A total of 4544 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam. The online application process for the Main exam was conducted from November 30 to January 6.

