The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment examination for the post of District Judge. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections against the released answer key till March 20 upto 5.00 PM. The Screening/ Preliminary Test was conducted on March 6, 2022 (Sunday) from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at different examination centres situated in Patna.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in O the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Model key (answers) in Preliminary Test held under District Judge (Entry Level), Direct From Bar Exam - 2021.” Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to submit objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.