The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) for admissions into postgraduate management courses today, March 11. The CMAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9 from 3.00 Pm to 6.00 PM.

The test is held to evaluate candidates on the basis of Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the CMAT 2022 registration is underway. Eligible candidates can apply for the test till March 17. Corrections to the forms can be made from March 19 to 21.

“Candidates who are desirous to take admission in Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab can also apply for CMAT-2022. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab will utilize the CMAT-2022 scores as one of the admission criteria for admission in MBA-Law,” reads the notice.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the CMAT website.

Eligibility criteria for CMAT 2022

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree, whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2022-23, can also apply for CMAT-2022. The candidate must be a citizen of India and there is no age restriction to appear for the test.

Steps to register for NTA CMAT 2022

Visit CMAT website cmat.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Registration for CMAT 2022’ and complete registration using your own Email Id and Mobile No Complete application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit the application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2022 participating Institutions with the CMAT score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution.

Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.

