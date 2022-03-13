NEET PG 2021 revised cut-off scores released
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised cut-off scores for NEET-PG 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website natboard.edu.in.
The result of NEET-PG 2021 was declared by NBEMS on September 28. In the notice, the Board said in accordance with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, the minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered.
“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in NEET-PG 2021 Rank,” the notice added.
Here’s NEET PG 2021 revised cut-off scores.
NEET PG 2021 revised cut-off score
|CATEGORY
|Earlier cut-off score
|Revised cut-off score
|General (UR/EWS)
|50th Percentile (302)
|35th Percentile (247)
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th Percentile (265)
|25th Percentile (210)
|UR-PWD
|45th Percentile (283)
|30th Percentile (229)