Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for the Livestock Assistant Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from March 19, 2022 onwards.

The last date to submit the application form is April 17, 2022. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 4, 2022. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 1136 vacancies.

Age Limit: 18 years to years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Horticulture (Agriculture), Animal Husbandry and Biology from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan or its equivalent. One year/two years training of Livestock Assistant from an institution recognized by the government of Rajasthan. Working knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and any one of the Rajasthani Dialects.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC/EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT EXAM 2022” application link Register on the portal using personal and contact details Login and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download the form and take a printout for future reference

