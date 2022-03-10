Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam dates for recruitment to over 10,000 vacancies for the posts of Basic and Senior Computer Instructor. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 18 (Saturday) and Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 19 (Sunday).

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9862 posts of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts of Senior Computer Instructor.

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Here’s RSMSSB Computer Instructor exam date notice.