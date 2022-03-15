HPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Employment Officer posts, details here
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Employment Officer under Advt No 7/2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from March 15 to April 4.
HPSC has notified a total of 5 vacancies for the post of Assistant Employment Officer in the Employment Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 9,300-34,800 + GP 4,600.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 21-42 years as on April 4, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: i) Master’s degree in: Psychology/ Education with specialization. (ii) Hindi upto Matric standard.
Selection process
HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.
Application fee
For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.
Steps to apply for HPSC recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- Go to the “Advertisements” section
- Click on the apply link for Assistant Employment Officer post
- Register and login
- Fill in the details, upload documents, pay application fee and submit
- Download form and take a printout for future reference.