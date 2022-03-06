Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced that it will conduct the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Main Examination 2021 in April. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC will conduct the HCS Main exam 2021 from April 15 to 17. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in December last year but was postponed due to “administrative reasons”.

The HCS Preliminary Exam 2021 was conducted on September 12. The result was declared on September 25. Over 2000 candidates have qualified to appear for the HCS Main exam.

Here’s HPSC HCS Main exam notice.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).