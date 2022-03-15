Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 registration begins for admission to various courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ojee.nic.in till April 13, 2022.

OJEE 2022 will be conducted during 1st - 2nd week of June, 2022 (tentative) for admission to BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Important Dates

Start of the online application process: March 14

Last date to fill up the application form: April 13

Starting of downloading of admit card: Last week of May

Date of examination: 1st – 2nd week of June (Detailed Schedule shall be notified later)

Probable date of declaration of results: 3rd week of June

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, course details, application fee and other details available in the bulletin below:

Direct link to OJEE 2022 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2022

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for OJEE Application Forms 2022” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.