Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 registration begins for admission to various courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ojee.nic.in till April 13, 2022.
OJEE 2022 will be conducted during 1st - 2nd week of June, 2022 (tentative) for admission to BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.
Important Dates
- Start of the online application process: March 14
- Last date to fill up the application form: April 13
- Starting of downloading of admit card: Last week of May
- Date of examination: 1st – 2nd week of June (Detailed Schedule shall be notified later)
- Probable date of declaration of results: 3rd week of June
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, course details, application fee and other details available in the bulletin below:
Direct link to OJEE 2022 Information Brochure.
Steps to apply for OJEE 2022
- Visit the official website ojee.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply for OJEE Application Forms 2022”
- Register and proceed with application process
- Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
