National Board of Examinations (NBE) has commenced the registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022 today, March 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website nbe.edu.in till April 4, 2022.

Applicants will be able to edit their applications from April 8 to 12, 2022. The admit card will be released on May 27, 2022. FMGE 2022 will be conducted on June 4 and the result will be declared on June 30, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated.

“Candidates who fail to submit the documents as prescribed in the Information Bulletin for FMGE will not be allowed to appear in the examination and would be declared ineligible to appear,” reads the notice. Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Examination Fee

Applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 7080 (Rs 6000+Rs 1080 GST).

Steps to apply for FMGE 2022

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Application Link” under FMGE Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.