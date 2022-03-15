India Post has declared the result of the 2021 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment for Uttarakhand Cycle III. Candidates who registered for the post can check their results on the official website appost.in.

As per the notifications, a total of 581 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 581 vacancies in the Uttarakhand circle.

The India Post GDS recruitment is conducted for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

“The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” read the India Post result notice.

The merit list contains the Registration Number and name of the selected candidate with the percentage scored in the GDS exam and the allotted post.

Steps to download Uttarakhand GDS result 2021:



Visit the official website appost.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Click on the link for Uttarakhand The India Post GDS result will automatically get downloaded Check the result by locating registration number (Ctrl+F).

The results for the Delhi circles for the 2021 GDS recruitment are still under process and are expected to be declared in the coming weeks.