Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the result of Class 12th or intermediate examination 2022. Students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.com from 3.00 PM today, March 16.

The Board took to Twitter and announced the date and time for the declaration of the result. The result will be announced by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister of Education of Bihar.

INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM, 2022 : Result to be announced on 16.03.2022.#BSEB#Inter_Result_2022 pic.twitter.com/m5io1BDVb3 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 15, 2022

The Class 12th examinations were conducted between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the examination for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, reports Hindustan Times.

The Board released the answer keys on March 3 comprised of objective questions.

