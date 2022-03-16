Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-I (on contract basis). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till April 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 76 Assistant Engineer vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Regular/full time degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering from a recognized Institute/University duly approved by the AICTE or AMIE from Institute of Engineers (India Calcutta). AMIE shall be recognized for internal candidates who were enrolled with the institutions have permanent recognition upto 31.05.2013.

Examination Fee

Candidates from general category and other state’s candidates (including reserved category) are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and EWS category candidates. Ex-Servicemen of HP (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure)/Blind/Visually Impaired of HP/Female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for AE vacancies

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening / Preliminary Examination followed by the Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.