The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022 on July 3 (Sunday) this year. Aspirants can check the detailed schedule of the exam below.

JEE Advanced 2022 detailed schedule Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022 June 8 (10:00 AM) to June 14 (5:00 PM) Last date for fee payment of registered candidates June 15 (5:00 PM) Admit Card available for downloading June 27 (10:00 AM) Choosing of scribe for PwD candidates July 02 JEE (Advanced) 2022 July 3

Paper 1: 9:00 AM-12:00 noon

Paper 2: 2:30-5:30 PM Copy of candidate responses to be available on JEE (Advanced) 2022 website July 7 (10:00 AM) Online display of provisional answer keys July 9 (10:00 AM) Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates July 9 (10:00 AM) to July 10 (5:00 PM) Online declaration of final answer keys July 18 (10:00 AM) Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 July 18 (10:00 AM)

The schedule is also available at the official website jeeadv.ac.in and at direct link here.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2022. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1400

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1400

All other candidates: Rs 2800

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2022

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.