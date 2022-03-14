The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam date of session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 was earlier scheduled on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

According to the new schedule, JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. The NTA said it received representations from the candidates seeking the change of dates on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1,” the notice said.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 revised exam date notice.

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) and the Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.



Candidates can apply online for the exam through online mode only till March 31 (up to 5.00 PM) only at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) 2022 examination.

Candidates are advised to read the JEE Main Information Bulletin for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2022:

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Registration for JEE(Main) 2022’ and click on registration link Register and fill application Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main 2022.