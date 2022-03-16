Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination 2021. Candidates can download the admit cards from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC Upper PCS exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 3 (Sunday), 2022 at different centers across the state.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.

Here’s UKPSC Upper Subordinate exam 2021 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on “16-03-2022 - उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 के ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में” under Recent Updates section

Click on “प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।” Key in your login details and submit The UKPSC Upper PCS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.