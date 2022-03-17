Today, March 17, is the last date to apply online for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) for admissions into postgraduate management courses. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test at the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. Corrections to the forms can be made from March 19 to 21.

The date of the exam for CMAT 2022 will be announced later. It will be a three-hour exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to be held in two shifts – 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 to 6.00 PM.

The test is held to evaluate candidates on the basis of Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the CMAT website.

Here’s NTA CMAT 2022 official notification.

Here’s CMAT 2022 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria for CMAT 2022

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree, whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2022-23, can also apply for CMAT-2022. The candidate must be a citizen of India and there is no age restriction to appear for the test.

Steps to register for NTA CMAT 2022:

Visit CMAT website cmat.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Registration for CMAT 2022’ Complete the registration using your own Email Id and Mobile No Fill up the application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit the application Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for CMAT 2022.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2022 participating Institutions with the CMAT score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution.

Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.