Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in till April 16. The notification is available for download at the same portal.

Presently the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2022 is about 250. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements. The posts will be filled in different departments of the UP state government.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not be below 21 years or above 40 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess Bachelors degree from any recognised University or equivalent qualification up to the last date for receipt of application.

Selection process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2022 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 125 for unreserved/OBC/EWS categories and Rs 65 for SC/ST/ESM.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS 2022: