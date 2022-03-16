Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 will be held on March 23, 24, 25 and 27 in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in January but was postponed due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS Mains admit card 2022

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2021 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (M) EXAM-2021”

Key in your Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code and submit

The UPPSC PCS Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a pritnout.

Direct link to the admit card UPPSC PCS admit card 2022.

UP PCS Mains 2021 exam schedule Exam Date Shift I (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) Shift II (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) March 23 Hindi Essay March 24 General Studies I General Studies II March 25 General Studies III General Studies IV March 27 Elective Subject Paper I Elective Subject Paper II

Selection Process

The candidates of UPPSC PCS 2021 will be shortlisted on the basis of three-stage selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.