Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for Preliminary Examination (CBRE) for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries 2019. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 22 and 23, 2022 for the duration of 1 hour 30 minutes. The paper will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

“COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 (three) layer mask must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of examination,” reads the notice.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 19 posts of Junior Clerks under the Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha, Cuttack.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter for Preliminary Examination(CBRE) for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries-2019.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.