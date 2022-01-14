Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the main written examination schedule for the post of Field Assistant 2019. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on January 27, 2022. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in from January 21 onwards.

“COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of 3 layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notice.

The exam will consist two papers of 100 marks each. Paper I (Composite Paper) will be held from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper II (Technical Paper) will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM. There will be negative marking (0.25 marks) for each wrong answer in Paper-II only.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Field Assistant 2019 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.