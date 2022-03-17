Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the date of Combined Written Test for the posts of Sub Inspector UB and AB in Assam Police and Assam Commando Battalions. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website slprbassam.in.

SLPRB will conduct the Assam Police SI exam 2022 on April 20 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon in the selected districts. The date for upload of admit card will be announced later.

The candidates have to submit their detail particulars in order to issue admit card for appearing in the Written Test, through SLPRB website by logging in to the online portal from today till 5.00 PM on March 30. Candidates will have to log in by entering any one of the concerned Application Number, Name and Date of Birth.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions and 10 posts of Asstt. Deputy Controller Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG.

Here’s Assam Police SI exam date 2022 notice.