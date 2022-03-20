The Delhi High Court has postponed the exam date of the Delhi Judicial Service Examination (DJSE) 2022. The Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type) will now be held on Sunday, April 24. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

The online application deadline for DJSE 2022 has also been extended till April 3. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DJSE 2022 on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

DJSE 2022 official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A person practising as an Advocate in India or a person qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961 is eligible to apply.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities (identified disabilities).

Steps to apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022:

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Job Openings” under Public Notices Now click on the application link available against “Apply Online for Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022.” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DJSE 2022.