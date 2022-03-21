The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the exam dates for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022. The exam will be conducted on April 18 from 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM.

The admit card will be released later on the official website gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

Here’s the official notification.

As per a report by Indian Express, the question paper will be in English, Hindi and Gujarati. Each question will carry 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

How to download GUJCET 2022 admit card

Visit the official website gseb.org Click on the link to download the GSEB hall ticket Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.