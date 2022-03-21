The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of various recruitment exams held from January 20 to 24. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the computer-based tests for the posts of Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer advertised in various Notifications from January 20 to 24. Those include posts advertised under Advt Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Steps to check JKSSB results 2022:



Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the merit list link The JKSSB result merit list will appear on screen

Download and check results by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check JKSSB result 2022.