The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of various recruitment exams held from January 20 to 22. Candidates can download the answer key and question paper from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

JKSSB conducted the computer-based tests for the posts of Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer advertised in various Notifications from January 20 to 22. Those include posts advertised under Advt Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021.

The answer key/question paper shall be available through the online link available on the website of the Board for five days till January 30 only.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference. However, objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained.

Candidates have to login with their Roll No, Date Of Birth, Select Date Of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their Admit Card to view their Response sheet, Question and Answer Key.

Here’s JKSSB answer key notice.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your roll number, date of birth, select exam date and batch timing The JKSSB answer key and response sheet will appear on screen Match keys to responses and question paper to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, following procedure.

Here’s direct link to check JKSSB answer key 2022.