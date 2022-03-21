Reserve Bank of India had released the admit cards for the upcoming RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Assistant prelim exam 2022 will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27. The exam will be objective type multiple choice and consist of 3 papers: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be of 60 minutes duration and contain 100 questions for 100 marks.

Steps to download RBI Assistant admit card 2022:

Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ – ‘Call letters’ Click on the admit card link for Assistant exam On the IBPS portal, enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The RBI Assistant admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RBI Assistant admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ at various offices of RBI.

Selection Process

Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).