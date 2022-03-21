Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The merit list includes names and roll numbers of candidates who cleared the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2021 and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board for admission to the (i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 115th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 29th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2022.

A total of 6552 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round.

“The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter,” UPSC said.

Moreover, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission’s website for 30 days.

Here’s UPSC CDS 1 final result 2021 merit list.