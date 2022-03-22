Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the score cards of Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Candidates can check their scores from the official website jam.iitr.ac.in through the candidate portal.

Last week, IIT JAM 2022 result was declared.

IIT Roorkee conducted the JAM 2022 exam on February 13 in online mode (Computer Based Test) for all Test Papers. The test had seven Test Papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM exam is held for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs.

Steps to download the score card

Visit official website jam.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JAM 2022: Candidate Portal” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

