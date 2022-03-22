All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has deferred the date of release of Prospectus and EUC code generation for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022 session. The Prospectus including eligibility criteria along with seat position was supposed to be released yesterday, March 21.

However, according to the revised schedule, the INI CET July 2022 Prospectus will be released on the official website aiimsexams.org on March 25.

The online registration process for INI CET July 2022 was conducted between January 3 and March 7. Registered applicants will be able to generate their Exam Unique Code (EUC) and submit their online applications from March 25 (5.00 PM) to April 14 (5.00 PM).

Here’s INI CET July 2022 revised schedule.

The INI CET July 2022 exam will be held on May 8 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India. The admit cards will be available for download from April 29. The exam will be conducted for admission to medical PG courses at various eminent institutes including AIIMS Delhi.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.