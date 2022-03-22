Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) notification has been released for the UG, PG admissions in various universities. The National Testing Agency will commence the registration process for CUET UG from the 1st week of April 2022.

“A large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on the NTA website https://nta.ac.inl shortly,” reads the notification.

The CUET for admission in Undergraduate programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC funded Central Universities will be conducted in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by the National Testing Agency. The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities.

Here’s the official notice.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that it will be mandatory for 45 central universities to adopt CUET for admission to their undergraduate courses.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.